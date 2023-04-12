Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Sells $13,504.53 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $13,504.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,507 shares in the company, valued at $324,443.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rimini Street Price Performance

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $361.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.67 and a beta of 0.92. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

About Rimini Street

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 14.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 525,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 39.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,572,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 510,706 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,945,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 531,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.