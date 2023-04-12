Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Sells $13,504.53 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $13,504.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,507 shares in the company, valued at $324,443.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rimini Street Price Performance
NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $361.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.67 and a beta of 0.92. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.25.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Rimini Street
About Rimini Street
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
Featured Articles
