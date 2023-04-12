Head-To-Head Review: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) vs. H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A -62.91% -52.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.3% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for H-CYTE and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 956.91%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$10.27 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Ra'annana, Israel.

