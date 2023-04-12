Head-To-Head Review: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) versus CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Personalis and CannLabs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 1 3 0 2.75 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Personalis presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.40%. Given Personalis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than CannLabs.

Personalis has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Personalis and CannLabs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $65.05 million 1.93 -$113.32 million ($2.48) -1.08 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -174.21% -44.79% -33.60% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Personalis beats CannLabs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

