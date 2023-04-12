Aura Biosciences (AURA) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) is one of 284 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aura Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aura Biosciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Biosciences N/A -$58.76 million -4.51 Aura Biosciences Competitors $712.91 million $89.28 million -2.70

Aura Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aura Biosciences. Aura Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aura Biosciences Competitors 1012 4054 11105 170 2.64

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aura Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.13%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 75.86%. Given Aura Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aura Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aura Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Biosciences N/A -40.25% -36.04% Aura Biosciences Competitors -4,247.89% -141.83% -40.41%

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

