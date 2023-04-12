Financial Analysis: MDxHealth (MDXH) versus Its Peers

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MDxHealth to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -118.86% -218.20% -44.01% MDxHealth Competitors -1,131.98% -83.08% -29.81%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 MDxHealth Competitors 171 867 1734 32 2.58

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MDxHealth and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MDxHealth presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.23%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 47.04%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million -$44.04 million -1.71 MDxHealth Competitors $1.00 billion -$114.64 million 4.55

MDxHealth’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth’s peers have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MDxHealth peers beat MDxHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

