CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) vs. Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Financial Analysis

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and Mogo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.58 $18.66 million $1.00 7.67 Mogo $53.03 million 0.94 -$127.44 million ($1.66) -0.40

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo. Mogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompoSecure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for CompoSecure and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mogo 0 0 3 0 3.00

CompoSecure presently has a consensus target price of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 74.71%. Mogo has a consensus target price of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 376.41%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 4.83% -2.49% 14.88% Mogo -237.75% -21.84% -13.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Mogo on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages. Its products and services include MogoMoney, MogoProtect, MogoCard, MogoMortgage, MogoCrypto and Moka services. The company was founded by David Feller and Gregory Feller on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

