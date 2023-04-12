Critical Contrast: Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) versus IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arbe Robotics and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.08%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $3.52 million 56.24 -$40.49 million ($0.71) -4.30 IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 26.56 -$32.66 million ($2.09) -3.34

IDEX Biometrics ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX Biometrics ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,151.35% -74.78% -60.66% IDEX Biometrics ASA -819.01% -142.69% -120.97%

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

