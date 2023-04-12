Brokerages Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Target Price at $108.25

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,787 shares of company stock valued at $17,655,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus
Lantheus Stock Performance
Shares of LNTH stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 253.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantheus (LNTH)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.