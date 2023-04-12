Brokerages Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Target Price at $108.25

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,787 shares of company stock valued at $17,655,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,795,000 after buying an additional 90,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 483,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 253.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

