Richard A. Young Sells 5,000 Shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of Omega Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 749,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,951.83% and a negative return on equity of 71.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Several brokerages recently commented on OMGA. Jonestrading began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

Further Reading

