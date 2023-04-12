Pamela M. Arway Sells 188 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hershey stock opened at $259.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.70. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.40.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

