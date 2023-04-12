Pamela M. Arway Sells 188 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %
Hershey stock opened at $259.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.70. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Hershey
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.40.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.