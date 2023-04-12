Dorlisa K. Flur Sells 714 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hibbett Trading Up 1.3 %

Hibbett stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

