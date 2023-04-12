Howard G. Welgus Sells 8,500 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $102,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,438,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,066,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after purchasing an additional 954,597 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 245,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

