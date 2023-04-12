BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 9,210 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $108,309.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,617,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,539,824.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $178,716.72.
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $313,028.04.
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
BFZ stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $11.97.
About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.
