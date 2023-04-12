Brian Mcgee Sells 7,155 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $34,129.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,374.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 17th, Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26.

GPRO stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $737.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.38. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. GoPro had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $321.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 35.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in GoPro by 335.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 70,476 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GoPro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

