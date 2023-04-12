Michael Rice Sells 3,214 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $64,376.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,963,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 936 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $19,300.32.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 549 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $12,599.55.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $97,597.50.

On Thursday, February 9th, Michael Rice sold 144 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $3,542.40.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,981,000 after acquiring an additional 84,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.