Insider Buying: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Purchases 385,024 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc bought 385,024 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,405.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,031,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,523.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nant Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Nant Capital, Llc bought 426,374 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $89,538.54.

Heliogen Price Performance

Shares of Heliogen stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.13. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 1,032.65%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heliogen by 403.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,699 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $30,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heliogen by 129.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heliogen by 129.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,844 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

