StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NATI. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in National Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

