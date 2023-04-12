Geoff E. Tanner Buys 6,912 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Simply Good Foods Price Performance
SMPL stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.
Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
Featured Stories
