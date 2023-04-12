Geoff E. Tanner Buys 6,912 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.