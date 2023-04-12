Scott Fitzgerald Sells 11,070 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,322.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $5,572.20.

Intapp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

