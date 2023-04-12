FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells $406,140.00 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FDX opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

