Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Major Shareholder Buys $999,999.00 in Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stephen Choi purchased 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,103,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Nogin Trading Up 19.2 %
Shares of NOGN opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Nogin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $230.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nogin
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOGN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nogin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nogin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Nogin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nogin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Nogin
Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.
