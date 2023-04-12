Shahriyar Rahmati Buys 200,000 Shares of Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CFO Shahriyar Rahmati bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nogin Price Performance

Shares of NOGN opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Nogin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $230.20.

Get Nogin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nogin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Nogin

Nogin Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Nogin during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nogin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nogin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nogin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nogin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nogin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.