Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 30,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,234.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Gates Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 30th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $847,250.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 10th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $822.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.98. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $40.69.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 180,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

