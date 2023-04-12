Michael K. Kobayashi Sells 12,221 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 120.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $15,344,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

