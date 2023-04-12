Jonathan Huberman Buys 1,011,828 Shares of Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Huberman acquired 1,011,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,377. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nogin Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOGN opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Nogin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $230.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nogin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Nogin

Nogin Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Nogin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nogin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

