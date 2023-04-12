Comparing Gatos Silver (GATO) & Its Peers

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gatos Silver to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A -$43.44 million -19.43 Gatos Silver Competitors $1.81 billion -$14.39 million -0.54

Volatility & Risk

Gatos Silver’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver’s rivals have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gatos Silver and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gatos Silver Competitors 653 3091 3822 78 2.43

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential downside of 39.15%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 34.71%. Given Gatos Silver’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76% Gatos Silver Competitors -25.68% -1.52% -0.69%

Summary

Gatos Silver rivals beat Gatos Silver on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

