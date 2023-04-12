LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.05.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
