LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Stories

