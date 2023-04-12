Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

MLVF stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 202,032 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $971,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

