Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

