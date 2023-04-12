NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.77.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 69,752 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 338,609 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NuVasive by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,674,000 after acquiring an additional 386,996 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

