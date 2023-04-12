Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $647.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $75,650.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

