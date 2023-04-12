Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.61. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
