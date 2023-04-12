Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.61. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

About Salisbury Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

