TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TACT opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.81. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

