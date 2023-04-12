SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCYX. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04.

Institutional Trading of SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.