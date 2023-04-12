Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.