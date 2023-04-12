Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) & Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Head to Head Review

Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK – Get Rating) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Borr Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.64 -$292.80 million ($1.83) -4.20

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fast Track Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Borr Drilling.

30.6% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fast Track Solutions and Borr Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75

Borr Drilling has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling -65.98% -18.95% -5.20%

Summary

Borr Drilling beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Track Solutions

(Get Rating)

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal. The company was founded by Tor Olav Trøim on August 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

