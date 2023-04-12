Reviewing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

SecureWorks has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SecureWorks and Microsoft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $463.48 million 1.56 -$114.50 million ($1.35) -6.25 Microsoft $198.27 billion 10.62 $72.74 billion $9.00 31.43

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.4% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Microsoft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SecureWorks and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -24.70% -12.95% -8.72% Microsoft 33.05% 39.87% 19.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SecureWorks and Microsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 1 1 0 0 1.50 Microsoft 1 4 27 0 2.81

SecureWorks presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.71%. Microsoft has a consensus target price of $290.92, indicating a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Microsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microsoft is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Summary

Microsoft beats SecureWorks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications. The Intelligent Cloud segment consists of Server products and cloud services, including Azure and other cloud services, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related C

