Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) & W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Head-To-Head Review

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Capital Reinsurance and W. R. Berkley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A W. R. Berkley 0 3 6 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

W. R. Berkley has a consensus price target of $78.45, suggesting a potential upside of 24.33%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and W. R. Berkley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W. R. Berkley $11.17 billion 1.49 $1.38 billion $4.95 12.75

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A W. R. Berkley 12.37% 18.50% 3.73%

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment is involved in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

