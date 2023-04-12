Head-To-Head Comparison: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) versus Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Microelectronics and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 31.24% 27.43% 16.67% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,615.29% -975.92% -162.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares United Microelectronics and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $9.08 billion 2.31 $2.92 billion $1.17 7.19 Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million 11.50 -$19.75 million ($0.67) -0.57

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of solar technology and power solutions for remote locations and extreme environments. It integrates photovoltaic (PV) modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

