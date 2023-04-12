Analysts Set The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) PT at $17.00

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

COCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 681.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ COCO opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 154.79 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

