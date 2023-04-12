Brokerages Set Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Acciona from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Acciona alerts:

Acciona Price Performance

Acciona stock opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. Acciona has a 52-week low of $157.90 and a 52-week high of $216.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day moving average of $187.11.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.