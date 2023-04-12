Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 5,504.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

