Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Target Price at $122.00

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.42.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 125.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 100,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

