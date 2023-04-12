Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.70.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications
In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,880.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,880.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,120 shares of company stock worth $4,601,984 over the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $124.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.82.
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
