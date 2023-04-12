Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Target Price at $201.69

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $152.30 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

