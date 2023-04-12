Analysts Set adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT at $135.43

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in adidas by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in adidas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas Stock Performance

adidas Company Profile

adidas stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. adidas has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.03.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

