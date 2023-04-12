Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $35.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,108,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,775,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,226,000 after purchasing an additional 855,887 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.92 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.