Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse stock opened at $257.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Littelfuse by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

