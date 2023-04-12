Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Up 3.0 %

KNDI opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $202.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Recommended Stories

