Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair lowered Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

INGN opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after purchasing an additional 201,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,140,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Inogen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 976,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

